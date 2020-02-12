Grimes has been teasing the release of her highly anticipated record Miss_Anthropocene for months without a solid release date. But that doesn’t stop the singer from continually debuting new music. The track “Delete Forever” arrives as the sixth song released since her most recent record, the 2015 album Art Angels. “Delete Forever” diverts from much of Grimes’ previously released tracks, with an acoustic guitar providing much of the instrumentals.

Unlike her singles “Violence” and “We Appreciate Power,” Grimes’ vocals are at the forefront “Delete Forever.” “Always down, I’m not up / Guess it’s just my rotten luck / To fill my time with permanent gloom / But I can’t see above it,” she sings.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grimes revealed the track was written the day Lil Peep died of a drug overdose. “It’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kind of thing,” she said. “I’ve had quite a few friends actually pass away. In particular, one friend when I was 18 passed away from complications related to opioid addiction.” Grimes also said Lil Peep and Juice WRLD’s death made her feel a “weird hopelessness” because they were both artists who spoke freely about mental health.

Ahead of the single’s release, Grimes announced she is going to be a first-time mom. But the singer is having trouble balancing pregnancy issues and her work life, so she sought advice from her followers. “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal,” she said in an honest Instagram post. “It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” she continued. “What were yalls experience w this stuff like?”

Listen to “Delete Forever” above.