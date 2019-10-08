Halsey’s Eerie New ‘Graveyard’ Video Co-Stars ‘Euphoria’ Actress Sydney Sweeney

Nearly a month ago, Halsey started a mysterious painting livestream that turned out to be the announcement for her new album, Maniac. Shortly after that, she also shared “Graveyard,” a new single that was accompanied by a video featuring a truncated version of the livestream. Now Halsey has unveiled the official video for the song.

Halsey has been sharing the clip with the tagline “Let your imagination run wild,” so as might be expected, things in the video may not be as they seem. Halsey stars alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, and the video begins with Halsey drawing a girl, who seemingly materializes to life next to her. From there, the two dance around a carnival, but the end of the video brings everything preceding it into question.

Halsey previously said of “Graveyard,” “The song is about being in love with someone who is in a bad place and loving them so much that you don’t realize that you’re going to that bad place with them. It’s also about learning to care about yourself enough not to follow them there.”

This video comes shortly Halsey’s video for “Clementine,” which, like the “Graveyard” video, incorporates aquatic elements.

Watch the video for “Graveyard” above.

Maniac is out 1/17/2020 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.