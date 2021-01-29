Halsey Reckons Being Pregnant Wouldn’t Have Stopped Her From Touring

A couple days ago, Halsey hopped on Instagram, shared some photos of herself with a larger-than-usual belly, and thus revealed that she is pregnant. Now that the news has had a few days to marinate, Halsey has taken some time to thank her fans for the support.

On Twitter last night, she wrote, “blahhhh. anyway. [white heart emoji] thanks for the love I’ve been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours. it’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff ;).” In another tweet, she added that had the pandemic not thwarted her plans to tour behind her album Manic, she doesn’t think the bun in the oven would have stopped her either. She tweeted, “and just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant [crying laughing emoji].”

This comes after Halsey officially canceled her Manic tour last week, writing in her announcement, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.