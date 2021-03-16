The 63rd Annual Grammys took place in-person Sunday. While the event was restricted in order to maintain social-distancing measures, there was still opportunities for artists to make a few outfit changes during the night. Harry Styles wore a few different looks throughout the night, but perhaps his most memorable was a beige plaid suit complete with a lavender feather boa. Many were reminded of Alicia Silverstone‘s outfit in Clueless after seeing Harry’s attire, and the actress agreed.

Ahead of taking home a Grammy for Pop Solo Performance for his track “Watermelon Sugar,” Styles walked the red carpet in his plaid suit. Silverstone took tot Twitter to praise the “Clueless vibes” of Harry’s look. “I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!! Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night,” she wrote, compiling some photos of her character’s iconic look to share alongside Styles’ outfit.

I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/2JufB336FA — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 16, 2021

Silverstone wasn’t the only celebrity who congratulated Styles for his win. At the ceremony, Taylor Swift stood up and clapped as the singer was accepting his award. The two briefly dating back in 2012, and Swifties and Styles fans alike were freaking out over their interaction.

