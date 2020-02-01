Harry Styles is on tour supporting his recently-released record Fine Line, performing shows across North Americ and even joining Lizzo on stage during her recent show. The singer was set to perform a Super Bowl Weekend gig at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert, but things didn’t go according to plan: He was forced to cancel his show because the Miami Fire Department deemed the weather conditions too dangerous for a large crowd. Unfortunately, when news came of the cancelation, many concert attendees were already present at the venue.

Styles took to Twitter to share the disappointing news with fans. “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” he wrote, adding that the show is canceled. “I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

Lizzo and Mark Ronson were also scheduled to perform at the Planet Peps Zero Sugar concert before it was canceled, according to The Miami Herald. The concert was scheduled to be held at the newly-opened Meridian venue on Watson Island and many attendees were already present and waiting for Styles to appear on stage.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of South Florida ahead of the concert Friday, stating that tornadoes, hail, and 70-mph winds were possible in the Miami area.

Fan-captured footage at the venue shows just how extreme the circumstances were. They show Miami sidewalks flooded outside the venue and attendees forced to trudge through the water-logged streets.

@OfficialJoelF i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm 🙃 didn't even get to see Harry preform 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gx5bYwgvgV — Mariah☯ (@Mariah_moreno14) February 1, 2020

#UPDATE| Fans have reported that the Pepsi crew is standing by watching and laughing at the fans evacuating in this massive storm.#HarryStyles #HarryStylesUpdates pic.twitter.com/8NuCFL4opu — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialHESup) February 1, 2020

The Pepsi show was cancelled before Harry’s set due to extreme weather warnings in Miami. Please stay safe on the way back if you are at the show.#HarryStyles

pic.twitter.com/Bh4JL1Ak6Q — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) February 1, 2020

my sister & I waited since 7:30 this morning for @Harry_Styles & @pepsi had us wait for an 8:30 pm showtime until midnight only to cancel & leave thousands of people stranded in a flooding warehouse & the worst part is watching my little sister cry while they yell at us to leave pic.twitter.com/nZloG5PcL1 — Sarah Ciampi (@SarahCiampi) February 1, 2020

Just after news of the cancelation circulated, Pepsi released a statement addressing the attendees already present at the venue. “For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon.”

