Harry Styles And Lizzo Canceled A Miami Super Bowl Weekend Concert Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

Harry Styles is on tour supporting his recently-released record Fine Line, performing shows across North Americ and even joining Lizzo on stage during her recent show. The singer was set to perform a Super Bowl Weekend gig at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert, but things didn’t go according to plan: He was forced to cancel his show because the Miami Fire Department deemed the weather conditions too dangerous for a large crowd. Unfortunately, when news came of the cancelation, many concert attendees were already present at the venue.

Styles took to Twitter to share the disappointing news with fans. “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” he wrote, adding that the show is canceled. “I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

Lizzo and Mark Ronson were also scheduled to perform at the Planet Peps Zero Sugar concert before it was canceled, according to The Miami Herald. The concert was scheduled to be held at the newly-opened Meridian venue on Watson Island and many attendees were already present and waiting for Styles to appear on stage.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of South Florida ahead of the concert Friday, stating that tornadoes, hail, and 70-mph winds were possible in the Miami area.

Fan-captured footage at the venue shows just how extreme the circumstances were. They show Miami sidewalks flooded outside the venue and attendees forced to trudge through the water-logged streets.

Just after news of the cancelation circulated, Pepsi released a statement addressing the attendees already present at the venue. “For all attendees of tonight’s Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight’s show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

