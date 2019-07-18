Hayley Kiyoko Bops Through Loneliness On Her New Single ‘I Wish’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re over halfway through 2019 now, and we haven’t yet heard much from Hayley Kiyoko this year… aside from a featured appearance on a Kailee Morgue single and Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video. That changes today, though: Kiyoko has returned with the new single “I Wish,” a catchy and smooth pop banger in which she yearns for love.

Kiyoko also shared a self-directed video for the track, in which she and some friends partake in a supernatural ritual. Kiyoko said of the video, “It’s really hard when you love someone who doesn’t feel the same way. In this video, I wanted to bring to life the support group we all need when our love for someone isn’t being reciprocated. Having a strong support system of friends is so important to remind us we are loved and we are not alone.”

The song already has fans, including Swift. She praised the track big time on Instagram, promoting it in a story and writing, “‘I Wish’ by [Kiyoko] is out now and you need this song in your life. Pop radio please play this absolute smash for the sake of music.” She added in another story, “Catch me screaming about this song forever.”

Watch the “I Wish” video above.