Hayley Kiyoko broke out into the scene with her 2018 record Expectations. Kiyoko continues to make a name for herself with a slew of new singles off an upcoming release. Her latest track, “L.O.V.E. Me,” is a dance-ready expression of her feelings towards a crush.

Over vibrant synths and a popping beat, Kiyoko unapologetically urges a crush to return her feelings. “All I wanna do is bust a move / You got me begging, ‘Pretty, please’ / I will throw away all of my revenue / If you swear you’d never leave,” she sings.

Kiyoko said in a statement that her new single is about being head-over-heels for someone who won’t show their affection in public.

“‘L.O.V.E. Me’ is a song I’ve been trying to write for years!! I’m very protective of my personal life but admittedly I’m a big romantic at heart. ‘L.O.V.E. Me’ captures what it feels like to fall head over heels and want to shout from the rooftops about it. It’s showcasing the classic struggle we sometimes face when someone tells you they love you in private, but is too scared to express that love publicly. I hope this song brings some relatability to anyone who is craving that declaration of love.”

Listen to “L.O.V.E. Me” by Hayley Kiyoko above.

I’m Too Sensitive for This Sh*t is out 1/10 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.