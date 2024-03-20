A new era of Lady Gaga is upon us. Yesterday (March 19), she announced the return of her Jazz And Piano residency for eight new dates. Since the beginning of her career, Gaga has shown that she can not only deliver on pop bangers, but also on jazz-style singing. Not to mention, a live Gaga performance always captivates. As dates have been unveiled, fans can’t wait to get their hands on tickets for a chance to see her live in Vegas this summer.

How much are tickets for Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Vegas residency in 2024?

A ticket presale will begin today (March 20) at 10 a.m. PT, with a general onsale beginning at 2 p.m. PT. Official pricing has not yet been revealed.

Fans can purchase tickets through Gaga’s official website.

You can see the list of dates below.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency 2024 Dates

06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM