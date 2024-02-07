Over the weekend, Taylor Swift announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department , while she was accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys . Since then, she has released the album’s tracklist , which is set to drop on April 19. And it wouldn’t be a Swift release without any fan speculation.

Is Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department A Part Of A Trilogy?

One of the new theories is that it will actually be the first of a trilogy. A Twitter Swiftie started a thread today, where the evidence was presented. In it, a tweet from Taylor Nation was referenced, which had the question “How many secretsss do we think are hiding in that hair?” used as the caption. With the three S’s, this could be an easter egg for three albums. Or something totally different.

@taylornation13 posts there are “secretSSS” NOTICE THE 3?? Everyone immediately thinks Rep TV because of a snake hiss but that is just a distraction with the intent to trick us #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zUGS6bM4mP — 🩶beatriz🩶 (@coneyisland131) February 7, 2024

The user also pointed out the error message that appeared on Swift’s website, just hours before Tortured Poets Department was announced. Part of it read “DPT: 321” — the first half of which is the album title’s abbreviation in reverse. If it is a trilogy, that could explain the second half.

Taylor’s website shut downs with fake error messages and coding. People guess “red herring” not really sure what it means and no one knows what DPT: 321 means (DPT later gets solved as Tortured Poets Department) but the 321 is overlooked just like “secretSSS” was 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1ayfH7C8zH — 🩶beatriz🩶 (@coneyisland131) February 7, 2024

Finally, Swift has also been using a ton of threes in her posts — whether she’s holding it up with her fingers, or adding three of the same punctuation.

Could the Trilogy be three editions or albums on the topic of Love??? Is Manifest another edition?? I notice that the track “florida!!!” is similar to a post from @taylorswift13 about the Tampa, Florida Eras Tour show. Again, the THREE exclamation marks👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/LHEyGHhcdX — 🩶beatriz🩶 (@coneyisland131) February 7, 2024

Check out the fan’s complete thread of evidence for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department being a potential trilogy.