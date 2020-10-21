J Balvin Is Planning A Spooky Live Halloween Concert In ‘Fortnite’

Travis Scott’s massive Fortnite performance broke the record for most concurrently playing gamers — 12.3 million to be exact — and now the game’s developers Epic Games are inviting another superstar to their virtual stage. Fortnite announced that J Balvin will be joining the game for his own concert on Halloween night.

The special performance will happen in Party Royale, meaning you can put on your favorite skin and dance along to Balvin’s music with other players. In celebration of the show, Fortnite will be making Balvin’s exclusive Party Trooper outfit available for players who want to arrive in style. But the outfit won’t be the only special edition of the night. According to Complex, the singer will also debut a new single during the set titled “La Luz.”

In a statement about the event, Balvin said: “I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans. Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020.”

Echoing the singer’s statement, Epic Games’ Nate Nanzer said: “This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far. J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honored to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide.”

J Balvin’s Fortnite performance kicks of 10/31 at 9 p.m. EDT.