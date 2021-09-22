Pop

James Corden Infuriated The BTS Army With Comments About The Group’s United Nations Visit

Earlier this week, BTS popped up at the 76th United Nations General Assembly to perform “Permission To Dance” and discuss vaccines. They are, after all, the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture,” a formal diplomatic designation bestowed upon them by South Korea president Moon Jae-in. Naturally, the group’s visit was the topic of much discussion, and now James Corden finds himself on the receiving end of some backlash over comments he made on The Late Late Show.

During a monologue after the BTS UN appearance, he cracked some jokes, most of which were innocent, like noting that BTS — who have been on The Late Late Show on numerous occasions — has one of the largest armies (their fan base is known as the BTS Army) in the world. Where he ruffled some feathers, though, was when he said, “Historic moment: It actually marks the first time 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves withing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres.”

The reaction to Corden’s comments got him trending on Twitter, and one BTS fan summarized the tone of and/or the reason behind the reactions well, writing, “James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.”

Others took exception with Corden referring to BTS’ appearance as “unusual.” One user pushed back on that characterization, noting that BTS has “dropped millions on donations, voice their views on climate change, and have spoken up about equality of gender, age, and sexual identity.”

Check out some other reactions below.

