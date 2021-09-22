Earlier this week, BTS popped up at the 76th United Nations General Assembly to perform “Permission To Dance” and discuss vaccines. They are, after all, the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture,” a formal diplomatic designation bestowed upon them by South Korea president Moon Jae-in. Naturally, the group’s visit was the topic of much discussion, and now James Corden finds himself on the receiving end of some backlash over comments he made on The Late Late Show.

During a monologue after the BTS UN appearance, he cracked some jokes, most of which were innocent, like noting that BTS — who have been on The Late Late Show on numerous occasions — has one of the largest armies (their fan base is known as the BTS Army) in the world. Where he ruffled some feathers, though, was when he said, “Historic moment: It actually marks the first time 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves withing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres.”

FOR THOSE WHO DONT KNOW WHATS UP W JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/dwetonvOgm — hobi ✌️ (@legendaryseok) September 22, 2021

The reaction to Corden’s comments got him trending on Twitter, and one BTS fan summarized the tone of and/or the reason behind the reactions well, writing, “James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.”

James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do. — Kookiedough⁷ (@_kookie_dough__) September 21, 2021

Others took exception with Corden referring to BTS’ appearance as “unusual.” One user pushed back on that characterization, noting that BTS has “dropped millions on donations, voice their views on climate change, and have spoken up about equality of gender, age, and sexual identity.”

james corden was never bts’ friend, stop kissing his ass already. to call bts “unusual guests” of the UNITED NATIONS as if they havent already dropped millions on donations, voice their views on climate change and have spoken up about equality of gender, age and sexual identity + — rahma !? (@jhobiekiss) September 21, 2021

Check out some other reactions below.

Didn't really expect James Corden to say some bs about BTS. How is he gonna talk about BTS performing & attending UNGA when he's literally demeaning them by calling their presence unusual and our fandom a bunch of 15 y/o girls? Smh I'm disappointed af https://t.co/TnangRpa24 — zoey⁷ 💜 | My Universe 🌌 soon 🥺 (@taekmyhandsnow) September 21, 2021

Papa Mochi no more. James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS "visiting" the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of "15 years old GIRLS"#BTSatUNGA #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/j3VjKOoHej — Ms.Grett🖤 (@snow0613_) September 22, 2021

james corden is now in army's black book. he used armys and bts for clout idc — min sarah (@tanseok) September 21, 2021

i disagree about corden’s clip being “not that bad” or “BARELY problematic”. the reason why i & many others were put off by corden is not bc he made a “mild joke”. it’s because we saw that there had never been respect in those years of his “long supportive relationship” with bts https://t.co/UQeKuDVGGe — 🎼 yuri⁷ (@seoulocello) September 22, 2021