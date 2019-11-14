Although the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year was controversial for a number of reasons, we’re onto the next one, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are pretty excited about it. Lopez was apparently in tears when she was offered the gig, and now she has spoken more about the performance, saying that she hopes it will be a unifying moment.

She spoke with Robert Pattinson as part of Variety‘s “Actors On Actors” series, and when the Super Bowl came up, Lopez said:

“I am excited. I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl. […] I’m putting it together now. Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami. I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary. I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together. That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

