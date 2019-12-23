Jennifer Lopez Says Performing At The Super Bowl Is ‘Like Winning The Oscar’

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira in about a month, and she has dropped some hints about what the show might be like. This weekend, she was on CBS This Morning, and she spoke some more about the big show.

Lopez compared the performance to winning an Academy Award, saying:

“It’s like winning the Oscar. It’s the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have this big production. You don’t get to do that on tour. You know, everything’s budget conscious. And you can do this. It’s a different experience. And I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have that 12 minutes of an amazing show. […] There’s just something exhilarating about it.”

She also spoke about her excitement about performing with Shakira, saying, “We’re both Latin artists, we bring that flavor. It’s exciting and a new thing that hasn’t been on any other Super Bowl.”

Lopez previously told Jimmy Fallon of the performance, “They have like 29 minutes for the whole halftime, halftime is like 29 minutes exactly, and so they have to put up the stage, we perform, and then take down the stage. So you wind up having anywhere between 12 and 14 minutes, and so we’re probably going to split that between us and then have some great guests hopefully.”