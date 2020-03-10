For the past handful of Tuesdays, Justin Bieber has dropped a new nature-centric video for songs from his recently released album, Changes. So far, he has offered outdoorsy visuals for “Habitual,” “Changes,” and “ETA.” Today is Tuesday, so Bieber is back with a new video, this time for “Available.”

Like in the preceding videos, Bieber sings the song in a naturalistic environment, although this time, he has a graffitied piano with which to interact. On the track, Bieber sings about how he is completely at the disposal of his lover, singing on the chorus, “Don’t mean to sound desperate / But you made it like this / Say I’m number one on your to-do list / I’m available.”

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently on the received end of some kind words from Demi Lovato. He guested on an episode of Ellen that she was hosting, and Lovato told him about how he inspired her during her recovery, saying, “I know for me and my experience, when I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you’ve been through this and you’ve come out of the other side, and I really admired the man that you are today.”

The full “Available” video is exclusive to Apple Music, so check out a preview above, and watch the whole thing here. Also read our review of Changes here.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.