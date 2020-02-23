Justin Bieber is currently promoting his latest album, Changes. Though the album isn’t all that different, Bieber’s romantic situation of late is. He’s now married to Hailey Baldwin, a model who grew up with a fair number of famous friends of her own, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. On a recent trip to The Late Late Show With James Corden, where Justin was faced with answering extremely difficult questions or eating extremely disgusting foods, he opted to rank those three friends in order from favorite to least — and Cara came in last.

“All right, all right. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” he said as the crowd jeered. “Let’s go back to it, though. I know Kendall the best, I spent the most time with Kendall. She is a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw you Cara… I don’t wanna eat a bull penis.”

But that’s not true, according to Cara. She posted The Late Late Show clip on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Now vs. Then

If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

The second image in the post is a photo of a young Justin looking on quite excitedly as Cara walks down a runway. But the news that he has her blocked?? That’s the interesting part. If that’s, it’s most likely because of Cara’s friendship with his ex, Selena Gomez, but still — juicy!