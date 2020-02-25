Justin Bieber Bundles Up For His Chilly New ‘Changes’ Video

Last week, Justin Bieber released a naturalistic clip for “ETA,” which he said would be the first in a series of weekly video releases for songs from his new album, Changes. New clips are scheduled to drop on Tuesdays, and sure enough, he is back for another one, this time for the album’s title track. Like the “ETA” clip before it, the “Changes” video is set outdoors, and this time, Bieber is mostly bundled up for the frozen winter wilderness.

Bieber previously said of the song, “It talks about how some days we want to push further, and some days we feel like doing nothing, and that often comes with our mood and our attitude towards life. Sometimes when life throws you things you can’t control, naturally your attitude is to be upset or to be disappointed or discouraged. When you fight through those feelings that are just feelings at the end of the day, and we choose to put your effort into your work or into your passion, you find that drive.”

The full “Changes” video is exclusive to Apple Music, so check out a preview above, and watch the whole thing here. Also read our review of Changes here.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.