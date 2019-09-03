Getty Image

In an interview published in February, Justin Bieber spoke at length about his controversial past and the ways it affected him. Now he has shared more thoughts on that front, this time via a lengthy Instagram post.

In the post, Bieber focuses on the negative effects that being young and successful had on him, saying, “I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it. […] Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”

He went on to say how this impacted him as a young adult: “I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world!”