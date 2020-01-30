Justin Bieber Offers A Funny Reaction To James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Scandal

James Corden has found himself involved in a bit of a “scandal,” recently: A video surfaced that showed Corden filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Justin Bieber. Instead of driving the car, though, the vehicle was being towed, a revelation that left some people shook.

Now Bieber has offered a response to the situation, and he seems just as betrayed as the rest of us, writing on Twitter, “Wait… you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked.”

Wait… you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked. https://t.co/YlsfErxtmm — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 30, 2020

Bieber’s response was to a clip from last night’s episode of The Late Late Show, where Corden took a few minutes to talk about the drama. Corden explained that for the most part, he actually does drive the car, except for in situations where it might not be safe to, like if they’re changing costumes or doing a dance routine. In the case of Bieber, as Corden put it, “Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”

Corden went on to point out some of the media and social media reactions to the controversy, and said, “Look, I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than Cats.”

While he was on the topic, he decided to be completely transparent and share a few other truths about “Carpool Karaoke”: He doesn’t actually need help getting to work, and he and his guests never actually use the carpool lane. He also shared the brief list of all the “Carpool Karaoke” segments where the car was towed: Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and the third Bieber installment.

Watch Corden address the “Carpool Karaoke” situation above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.