On multiple occasions this year, Justin Bieber has suggested that he would be releasing a new album this year. There are only about two months of 2019 left, though, and there have been no firm announcements from his end. Then again, we live in a time when surprise releases are far from rare, so there’s still hope of a new Bieber album before 2020. Now Bieber himself has sparked new hope for an album, so long as he gets a bunch of likes on Instagram.

Yesterday, he shared an image on Instagram that reads, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” and he captioned it, “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” At the moment, it looks like Bieber’s post could very well reach the 20-million-like milestone: As of this post, Bieber’s Instagram post was shared about 15 hours ago and has around 6.8 million likes.

In his previous Instagram post, he may have hinted at what his upcoming music could sound like, as he wrote, “R&BIEBER.”

This proclamation comes after he said in a recent Instagram live video, “I’m putting out an album this year. […] Album coming out this year. Another song coming out… soon.”