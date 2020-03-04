Justin Bieber And Quavo Light Up ‘Ellen’ With An Electric Performance Of ‘Intentions’

Justin Beiber‘s comeback record Changes arrived on Valentine’s Day after a five-year hiatus. The record was inspired by many life changes undergone by the pop singer, hence the title. Just some of the changes include life-altering events like being diagnosed with Lyme disease and getting married. With Changes, Bieber also shifted his sound, pivoting from sugary pop to somewhere closer to R&B. The singer also collaborated with cross-genre artists like Post Malone, Lil Dicky, Summer Walker, and Quavo. Today, Bieber and Quavo stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform their collaborative hit “Intentions.”

Bieber took the stage with a group of backup dancers. The stage looked more like a holographic lightbox than a typical platform. The stage was made up of two screens, one above and one below, which projected an intricate light show. Small beams of blue created vertical lines, trapping Bieber in a matrix-like prison of light. Quavo joined Bieber and was doused in electric colors created by the inventive stage. The electric beams mirrored the energy the two musicians brought to the performance. “You the best thing, and I don’t need a witness / I’ma find me a ring and pray it’s perfect fitted,” Quavo rapped.

https://www.ellentube.com/video/justin-biebers-intentions-ft-quavo-is-picture-perfect.html

Watch Beiber and Quavo perform “Intentions” on Ellen above, and revisit Uproxx’s review of Changes here.