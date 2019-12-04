Over the past year or so, Justin Bieber has openly discussed some issues he’s had in his past, like the period when he said he abused drugs. Now he has addressed another indiscretion in a new Instagram post, in which he shares an anti-racism message.

Sharing an image of text that says “STAND AGAINST RACISM,” Bieber wrote, “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

Bieber may be referring to an incident that arose in 2014, when a video of a 14-year-old Bieber surfaced, in which he parodies his song “One Less Lonely Girl” by singing, “One less lonely n*****.” In the clip, he also sings, “If I kill you, I’ll be part of the KKK, then there’ll be one less lonely n*****.” That video surfaced just days after Bieber apologized for saying racist jokes in another video that had found its way online, saying, “I thought it was OK to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance.”

Meanwhile, Bieber said in late October that he would release a new album this year if one of his Instagram posts got 20 million likes. As of now, the post has about 11.8 million likes.