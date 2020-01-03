Justin Bieber Delivers A Smooth Ode To Love With The New Single ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber spent a lot of 2019 teasing his plans for a comeback, and “comeback” really is the right word. Bieber popped up here and there over the past couple years, but his last album was 2015’s Purpose. He recently wrapped up 2019, though, by launching a new era: He announced a tour, documentary series, and new single, “Yummy,” the latter of which is out now. The track is also set to be followed by a video tomorrow (January 4) at noon EST.

The song delivers on the “R&BIEBER” teases the singer has been sharing in recent months, as the track is as indebted to R&B as anything he has ever released. Lyrically, the smooth track is an ode to his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin): “Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it / Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah.”

Bieber spoke about his new music in the trailer for his Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries, saying, “I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where He wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous album just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. […] It’s music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Listen to “Yummy” above.