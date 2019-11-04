Kacey Musgraves is giving Mariah Carey a run for her money as “Queen of Christmas” by partnering with Amazon for her first-ever holiday special. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere on Amazon Prime November 29 and features stars like Camilla Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Lana Del Rey, and Fred Armisen.

Musgraves previewed the special’s glittery trailer on social media. “My new special, The ‪Kacey Musgraves‬ Christmas Show, is coming to you full of festive musical & comedic moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know and love (including my actual Nana!),” the singer wrote in the caption.

The trailer begins backstage with the Radio City Rockettes warming up for a show. The camera pans to show Kacey Musgraves setting candy canes down at a table meant for Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Kendall Jenner. When Musgraves gets to Dan Levy’s spot, the actor in Schitt’s Creek, she drops a lump of coal and rolls her eyes.

In a statement, Musgraves said she’s excited for the opportunity to work with other big-name musicians and comedians. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of,” she said. “Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny and, most of all, real.”

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show premieres 11/29 on Amazon Prime. Watch it here.