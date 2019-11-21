Kacey Musgraves is putting her stamp on Christmas this year with a new holiday special, the appropriately titled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. She shared a couple of previews of the show on yesterday’s The Tonight Show: She sat down with Jimmy Fallon and talked about the special in her first late night interview, and she performed a new song, “Glittery.”

“Glittery” is a slow and romantic Christmas song, on which Musgraves sings, “You know you make me feel so glittery / You light me up like starlight on a Christmas tree / Every single kiss is like a gift to me / And I love the way you decorate my heart.” She also chatted with Fallon, and the two talked about going to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, performing “Rainbow Connection” with Willie Nelson, and the difficulties of not laughing when working with Fred Armisen.

Musgraves previously said of her Christmas special, “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real.”

Watch Musgraves’ performance of “Glittery” and interview on The Tonight Show above.