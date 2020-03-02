Since news of the Australian wildfires sweeping the country broke, musicians across the globe have stepped up to the plate to offer support any way they can. Tame Impala donated $300,000 to bushfire charities, Mac DeMarco raised $210,000 with a benefit BBQ event, Lizzo volunteered at a food bank, and Pink pledged a whopping half a million dollars in donations. More recently, The National and Kurt Vile lent a hand in the charity compilation record Songs For Australia. Now, Katy Perry is offering a free concert for firefighters and communities in Australia as an act of support for those affected.

The “Small Talk” singer is arriving in Australia to perform at the final game for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. But Perry decided to give back to her fans who were affected by the devastating bushfires in the country. To show her support, Perry is hosting the Fight On concert in Bright, Victoria. Free for all firefighters and members of the communities affected by the fires, the benefit concert will take place March 11 at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve. “As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “Australia has always given me so much love and support so Fight On is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

Free tickets for those affected by the Australian bushfires can be found here.

