Over the past four years or so, Pete Davidson has found himself the apple of many an attractive eye, as he’s been romantically involved with famous figures like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and most recently and currently, Kim Kardashian. Davidson’s rich dating history has left some people confused, including Davidson himself, who earlier this year called himself “the diamond in the trash” and said, “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me. I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

That curiosity is not something Katy Perry seems to have, as she showed in a recent TikTok video. In the clip, shared last night, Perry plays with the TikTok MASH filter, which automatically picks a dream house, car, number of kids, and lover for her. She had positive reactions to the house and car, but was shell-shocked when she got 6 kids. Then, when Davidson popped up as her lover, her expression became even more pained.

She offered a bit of an apology to Kardashian (and husband Orlando Bloom) for her apparent Davidson disgust in the post’s caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”

Commenters had mixed interpretations of the video. The top comment reads, “CRYING NOT THE DISGUST AT PETE LMAO.” Somebody responded with a different point of view, replying, “It’s not disgust it’s just because he’s dating someone lol. Look at the caption.” Another user wrote, “yea she’s disgusted but she put no offense Kim because she doesn’t wanna be rude.”

Now, we await Kardashian’s perspective, as she has yet to offer a public response to the clip.