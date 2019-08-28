Getty Image

The White House has issued a response to Taylor Swift after she implored them to address the Equality Act on stage the VMAs. Counselor to the President and political pundit Kellyanne Conway has now also chimed in on the issue, implying that Swift’s fanbase may not actually understand the nature of the Equality Act.

Conway appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum, and Conway started by questioning if Swift’s fans are even fully aware of what the Equality Act is, saying, “I would love to just survey her audience if they even know what that is, [what] the Equality Act is and isn’t. She’s welcome to her opinion. I will tell you there’s a lot of poison pills in it.”

She went on to insist that she’s even a fan of “You Need To Calm Down,” saying, “I actually like the new Taylor Swift song. It’s called ‘You Need To Calm Down.’ I can sing it for you: ‘If you say it on the street, that’s a knockout / If you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out.’ I love that! I mean, that basically is Washington in a nutshell.”

Conway then said that perhaps Swift’s political endorsements aren’t that impactful, citing Swift’s support of 2018 Tennessee U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen as an example: “I think that when Hollywood and singers and all go political, it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and you’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up. But she’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head-to-head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily. Marsha Blackburn is our United States senator from Tennessee now.”

She concluded the segment, “The president and the White House support equality. We don’t support pieces of legislation that have poison pills in it that can harm other people. Look at this economy — it’s equally open to everyone. People have job mobility, the deregulation, what he’s trying to do, bringing peace and prosperity around the world — that’s to benefit everyone. But when something is named something, it’s not always truly that.”

Watch the clip above.