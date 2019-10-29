Kesha And Big Freedia Deliver A Very Pink Performance Of ‘Raising Hell’ On ‘Kimmel’

Kesha is gearing up to release a new album at the start of 2020, High Road, and last week, she previewed it with a video for the new song “Raising Hell.” Big Freedia is featured on the track, and last night, the two, along with a group of dancers all in pink, took the song to the also-quite-pink Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage.

Kesha shared some background information about the song in a recent interview with Radio.com, saying, “The concept of the song is that good people sometimes enjoy doing bad things, and it doesn’t take away from you being a fantastic soul. It’s just kinda fun to be naughty.” She also explained how she got Big Freedia on the song, saying that the two became quick friends after Freedia performed on Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise. She went on to say, “When I was mixing ‘Raising Hell,’ I thought to myself, ‘Freedia would be amazing on this.’ Just, she’s Queen Freedia. I called her up and it was an instant ‘Hell yeah.’ Her and I, we just have so much fun together.”

Watch Kesha and Big Freedia perform “Raising Hell” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

High Road is out 1/10 via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.