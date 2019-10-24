Kesha Is A Charismatic Preacher In Her New ‘Raising Hell’ Video

Kesha made her voice heard this summer with the single “Rich, White, Straight, Men,” and now fans can expect a whole lot more from her in the near future. She recently announced her upcoming album High Road, and now she has shared a video for her new Big Freedia-featuring single “Raising Hell.” In the video, Kesha plays a TV preacher, whose husband seems to resent her flashy style. Towards the end of the clip, the video takes a dark turn.

This video comes a few days after Kesha revealed that her next album will be titled High Road, as she wrote in a pair of tweets, “Animals!!!! I’m so excited to announce that my album High Road is coming! I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me, and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record. I hope you love it as much as I loved making it, and know I always have y’all in mind.” Before releasing “Raising Hell,” she also tweeted, “I’m so excited to share my new music with y’all. I feel like this time around I’ve reclaimed my love of life. And I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party’…on my own terms!!”

I’m so excited to share my new music with y’all. I feel like this time around I’ve reclaimed my love of life. And I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party’…on my own terms!! pic.twitter.com/ldKokglhtH — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 23, 2019

Watch the “Raising Hell” video above.