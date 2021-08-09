The No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has been all BTS lately, as either “Butter” or “Permission To Dance” have held the top spot for the past couple months. Now, though, there’s some fresh blood at No. 1: On the Hot 100 chart dated August 14, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” is No. 1 for the first time. This is Laroi’s first No. 1 single.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 14, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 9, 2021

With this latest chart-topper, both Bieber and Laroi have made music history for their respective countries. This is Bieber’s eighth No. 1, which is tied for the most all-time among Canadian artists, with Drake. It’s also his second No. 1 song of 2021, following his Daniel Caesar- and Giveon-featuring “Peaches.” As for Laroi, “Stay” is the first song by an Australian-born solo male artist to top the Hot 100 in 40 years, since Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.” He’s also the first Australian-born artist to top the Hot 100 since Sia, who was No. 1 for four weeks in August 2016 with the Sean Paul-featuring “Cheap Thrills.”

.@thekidlaroi becomes the first Australian-born solo male to hit No. 1 on the #Hot100 since @rickspringfield with "Jessie's Girl" 40 years ago. (cc: @Australia) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 9, 2021

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X has two songs in the top 10, “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Reflecting today on achieving the same feat but on the Spotify global chart, Nas tweeted, “this is so crazy to think about. 2 songs in the top 10 of the world. i am so f*ckin blessed. i love u guys sooo much. i take none of this for granted. can’t wait to share my album with you.”