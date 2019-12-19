King Princess Drops A Bizarre New Song In Honor Of Mariah Carey’s Christmas Dominance

As artists like Lil Nas X and Lizzo have proven, it was hard to predict what sorts of songs would have chart success in 2019. The latest example of that is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which recently climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart despite being a 25-year-old Christmas song. Tons of people are happy for Carey in light of her latest achievement, including King Princess, who has gone the extra mile with her celebration: She has shared a new song commemorating the milestone, a wild tune called “Very Extra Festuve Chirstmas 1 (feat. Mariah Carey).”

King Princess uploaded the track to her Soundcloud, and although the audio has some elements of house music, it’s more of an audio collage, based on some Carey dialogue. King Princess said when sharing the track, “in honor of festive time of year and mariah’s never ending #1 careful it will destroy your speakers ;).”

in honor of festive time of year and mariah’s never ending #1 careful it will destroy your speakers ;) pic.twitter.com/ERYPrQcVea — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) December 19, 2019

After Carey learned that her song hit No. 1, she wrote, “Never have I ever dreamt this would become my 19th #1 song. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans. thank you for ‘making my wish come true’ early.”

Listen to “Very Extra Festuve Chirstmas 1 (feat. Mariah Carey)” above.