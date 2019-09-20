Earlier this year, supergroup LSD released its debut album, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. Sia and Diplo are well known to American audiences, but the group’s third member, Labrinth, is less of a household name. However, the two chose to pair up with the UK musician for a reason: As Diplo put it in an interview last year, “A lot of people don’t know who [Labrinth] is, but he’s one of the craziest and [most] influential figures as a producer and songwriter.”

A lot of people across the pond know Labrinth: His 2012 debut album, Electronic Earth, peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, and the album produced four UK top-4 singles, including a No. 1 single, “Beneath Your Beautiful” (featuring Emeli Sandé). Now Labrinth is ready to return to the solo grind, as he has a new album on the way. Not much is known about it yet, except that it’s expected later this year. Now, though, he has shared a new song from the record: “Something’s Got To Give.”

Labrinth says of the epic, dance-ready track, “I wanted to create a song in the journey of my album that encapsulated the feeling of betting your whole life on something, and being close to giving up before the big payoff.” He also wrote on Twitter of the song, “Almost giving up is part of the yearly diet of achieving the things you’re most passionate about. I wrote a triumph song for that.”

There’s no tracklist for Labrinth’s upcoming album yet, but perhaps some of the singles he has released since Electronic Earth might be on it: “Let It Be,” “Jealous,” “Misbehaving,” “Same Team” featuring Stefflon Don, “Don’t Fence Me In,” “Miracle,” and “Mount Everest.”

Labrinth has had a busy 2019 aside from his work with LSD, as he scored and contributed original music to HBO’s Euphoria, one of the biggest TV shows of the year.

Listen to “Something’s Got To Give” above.