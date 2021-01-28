Getty Image
Lady Gaga’s Neon Pink And Green ‘Chromatica’ Oreos Have Officially Hit The Shelves

2020 was the year several of today’s biggest musicians secured major brand deals. Travis Scott raked in $20 million with his McDonald’s merch collaboration, J Balvin similarly secured a McDonald’s deal, and Lady Gaga announced she was expanding the world of her Chromatica album to include Oreo cookies. While Gaga revealed the brand deal last year, the brightly-colored treats have just now hit shelves in the US.

Announcing the news, the cookie company took to social media to offer a sneak peak of the cookie’s packaging. Each cookie is neon pink and stamped with a Chromatica symbol while the cream filling has been dyed a bright green hue. “The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today,” they wrote.

Not only did Oreo announce the cookies are now available, but they are also giving fans a chance to win a package of cookies signed by Gaga herself. Launching a Twitter sweepstakes, fans have 24 hours to solve Gaga-related clues across the social media platform. Oreo’s first clue is: “Forget postage stamps. In the world of Chromatica, this mother gets her own OREO cookie for ruling with kindness.”

Check out a clip of Gaga previewing the cookie above.

Chromatica is out now via Interscope. Get it here.

