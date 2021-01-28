2020 was the year several of today’s biggest musicians secured major brand deals. Travis Scott raked in $20 million with his McDonald’s merch collaboration, J Balvin similarly secured a McDonald’s deal, and Lady Gaga announced she was expanding the world of her Chromatica album to include Oreo cookies. While Gaga revealed the brand deal last year, the brightly-colored treats have just now hit shelves in the US.

Announcing the news, the cookie company took to social media to offer a sneak peak of the cookie’s packaging. Each cookie is neon pink and stamped with a Chromatica symbol while the cream filling has been dyed a bright green hue. “The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today,” they wrote.

The news you’ve all been waiting for (and we couldn’t wait to reveal 😭)… OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

Not only did Oreo announce the cookies are now available, but they are also giving fans a chance to win a package of cookies signed by Gaga herself. Launching a Twitter sweepstakes, fans have 24 hours to solve Gaga-related clues across the social media platform. Oreo’s first clue is: “Forget postage stamps. In the world of Chromatica, this mother gets her own OREO cookie for ruling with kindness.”

And away we go! 👇 Clue 1️⃣: Forget postage stamps. In the world of Chromatica, this mother gets her own OREO cookie for ruling with kindness. 💗 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

Check out a clip of Gaga previewing the cookie above.

Chromatica is out now via Interscope. Get it here.