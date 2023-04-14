Lady Gaga is having a big year. Aside from playing Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie, she’s just been named co-chair of President Biden’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities.

“Welcome newly appointed members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, led by @BruceCohen83 and @ladygaga!” the official committee tweeted. “We look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country.” She responded by quote-tweeting, “Thank you @POTUS @PCAHgov.”

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga discussed growing up as an artist. “I wish that I could give everyone that is an artist in the world the opportunity to live a week of my life. When I was 18 on the Lower East Side, I had so many artistic friends, and nobody knew who we were except for each other. And we used to put on shows for each other at local places, and we would show our artwork, paintings, photography, poems, music, performance art and everything,” she said. “We had no social media, and nobody knew who we were. And it was so rich, the culture… I don’t mean it in a bad way. Culture changes. There is a presentational quality and a pressure that we all feel now.”