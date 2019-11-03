Getty Image

Lady Gaga Wants To See More Variety In Popular Music On Streaming Services

Generally speaking, hip-hop and pop songs and albums tend to dominate the music charts nowadays. If it were up to Lady Gaga, though, more genres would be represented when it comes to popular music. During a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency “Enigma,” Gaga spoke between songs, saying that when it comes to streaming services, there should be more variety in the types of music listeners are exposed to.

Gaga said:

“I think streaming is great, OK? But you know what we need more of? We need there to be [more variety of music], so that we can listen to different genres of music all at the same time, and appreciate all the different types of artists that are out there, and that it’s not just one playlist and that we’re told and fed what to hear. Don’t you remember — maybe some of you don’t remember — but there was a time when there was pop, dance, rock and roll, pop, everything that you could imagine, it was all out there. […] And I really wish that for the world. I love streaming, I just want more variety. I think we can do it.”

Watch clips of Gaga talking about streaming music during her “Enigma” performance above.

