Lady Gaga Thinks The Goal Of Her New Album ‘Sounds Ridiculous’

Lady Gaga just made her return with the comeback single “Stupid Love,” so she caught up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a chat about the song and her upcoming album. She told the host that her primary goal for the album (which does not yet have an announced title) is simple, and that “it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud.”

She said:

“Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. But I go, I said, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'”

She also described the feel of the upcoming record, saying that it’s a kinetic one: “We are definitely dancing. I think the best way to describe all of the things that you just said is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they… what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.”

Listen to the interview below.