Lady Gaga Spoke In An Italian Accent For Nine Months Straight To Get Into Her ‘House Of Gucci’ Character

It’s been several months since the first photos from the upcoming film House Of Gucci turned Adam Driver and Lady Gaga into an instant meme. Since then, we’ve gotten many more previews of the project, including an official trailer that shows Driver and Gaga trying out their best Italian accents. It’s an accent that Gaga now says took her months to perfect — nine month to be exact.

The singer sat down for a cover interview with British Vogue to discuss her role in the film, which is set to premiere in theaters on November 26. During their conversation, Gaga reveals she tried her hand at method acting, striving to completely embody her leading role as Patrizia Reggiani. That included dying her hair brown, taking up photography, and strictly speaking in an Italian accent for nine months both on and off camera.

“It is three years since I started working on it,” Gaga said about the film, “and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Gaga talked about her co-star Salma Hayek’s response to her method acting. “We were in between takes and Salma was like, ‘Oh, this f*cking method actor is over here. You know, she’s not talking to me right now.’ Because I was doing sense memory work next to her, and she was making fun of me while I was sitting there doing it. And I didn’t even laugh. When the scene was over, I flipped at her and I said, ‘You’re ridiculous!’ and I started laughing and I kissed her. It was a wonderful set, but I’m very serious when I work.”

Ready Gaga's full interview with British Vogue here.

