Lana Del Rey is currently touring in support of new new album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and last night, her travels brought her to Denver. She wasn’t the only one there, as her show turned out to have a couple of terrific special guests.

Before Del Rey’s show, Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard performed a solo set, and when it came time for Del Rey’s set, he joined her for a cover of “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.” Gibbard played acoustic guitar and sang for the first verse and chorus, then Del Rey took over vocal duties for the song’s latter half.

Interestingly, although “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” is one of Death Cab For Cutie’s most esteemed singles, it took a while to catch on. Now, it one of the band’s two Gold-certified song (along with “Soul Meets Body”), but when it was released, it didn’t even chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also on hand was Julia Jacklin, and Del Rey also brought her out for a duet, on Jacklin’s “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You.”

Watch Del Rey and Gibbard perform “I Will Follow You Into The Dark,” and watch Del Rey perform “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You” with Jacklin, above.

