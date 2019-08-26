Getty Image

Toward the end of 2018, our doe-eyed lady of the lowlands, one Lana Del Rey, released the most unusual single of her already eccentric career. “Venice B*tch” started out simply enough for the first two minutes, a sweet, beachy ballad about falling in love on the west side of LA, before it devolves into a fuzzed-out, extended jam session complete with burbling synthesizers and lyric fragments that stretch and linger on for close to ten minutes. Radio-friendly it is not, and as an advanced single, it’s a pretty bold departure — even for Lana.

“Well, end of summer, some people just wanna drive around for 10 minutes get lost in some electric guitar,” Lana told Zane Lowe when the single premiered on his Beats1 radio show, explaining that her managers weren’t too keen on the track as an introduction to her sixth studio album, Norman F*cking Rockwell.

It’s likely her managers were just as concerned when, about a month later, she shut down Kanye’s support of Trump with an Instagram comment heard ‘round the music world. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” Lana commented on one of Ye’s many posts praising Trump, echoing the sentiments of a huge portion of his fanbase, who had always admired the Chicago legend specifically for speaking truth to power and corruption. Her experimental new single, and the surprising, powerful political statement in response to Kanye signaled that Lana was coming into a new sense of herself — and that newfound confidence seems to have only grown throughout the rest of the leadup to her latest record.