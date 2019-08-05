Getty Image

Last week, it was announced that Lana Del Rey will be presenting Guillermo del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, which was an interesting piece of news because the two appeared to have no pre-existing connection with each other. However, due to some new information, this actually makes some sense.

Del Rey has recorded a cover of Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” for del Toro’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, an upcoming film adaptation of the classic books of the same name. A portion of the cover can be heard during a teaser clip for the movie, and as expected, it’s a dreamy tune that feels at home in Del Rey’s discography. The original song appeared on Donovan’s 1966 album Sunshine Superman.

Excited for you to see this amazing film and to share my new cover of Season Of The Witch for the upcoming #scarystoriesmovie in theaters this Friday, produced by Guillermo del Toro @ReadlGDT and Director, Andre Ovredal @Filmtroll Can’t wait to give Guillermo his star tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/icnAJ8uTMz — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 5, 2019

Del Toro said of Del Rey, “I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season Of The Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it. She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her.”

Watch the teaser clip above, revisit our look at how Del Rey became the queen of soundtracks here, and for reference, listen to Donovan’s original version of “Season Of The Witch” below.