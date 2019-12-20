Greta Gerwig’s Little Women reconstructs the story of four young sisters, a story that originally published in 1868. The film itself is not only a faithful adaption of the book but also deals with the social intricacies of the time period. The film boasts a star-studded cast, with appearances by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and more. Although the film takes place in the 19th century, the characters’ personalities still reflect modern sensibilities, especially when it comes to love. In a recent red carpet interview with cast members, the Little Women stars were asked which character would be the most likely to attend a Harry Styles concert — and they all agreed on who it would be.

Ronan is the first to answer the question. The actress answered that the character Amy would go to a Harry Styles concert, and even admitted that she herself loves the singer. “I love his album,” she said, referring to the recent record Fine Line. Florence Pugh, who plays the character Amy in the film, agreed with Ronan. “I feel like she’d also ask him to marry her,” Pugh said. “She’d probably bully him into marrying her.” Eliza Scanlen, who plays Beth in the film, had a similar sentiment, saying Amy would be “the first one to swoon for Harry.”

Watch the cast of Little Women talk about Harry Styles above.

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.