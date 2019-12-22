Lizzo Brought Infectious Positivity To Her Glammed-Out ‘SNL’ Debut Performance

It’s the season of giving and Lizzo gave us the best gift: a truly captivating debut SNL performance to close out the year. With her soaring vocals, sparkling outfits, and larger-than-life stage presence, the singer proved she’s here to stay. Performing her break-out hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” she brought an energy only matched by her hard-working back-up dancers.

Introduced to the stage by legendary host Eddie Murphy, Lizzo began her performance with “Truth Hurts” — a track originally released in 2016 but which only recently caught the attention of the mainstream, launching the diligent singer into stardom. An empowering break-up anthem, “Truth Hurts” was delivered with unfettered positivity. Sporting a Gucci trenchcoat alongside her dancers decked-out in Dapper Dan, the singer belted her lyrics with expression.

Before launching into her second song “Good As Hell,” Lizzo first addressed the crowd. “Happy Holidays y’all,” she said. “Be kind to one another. But, most importantly, be good to yourself.” Adorned for the holidays, Lizzo’s stage featured candy cane stripper poles, fake snow, and shimmering outfits. “Whoo, child. Tired of the foolish,” she sang, slightly editing her lyrics for television but succinctly summing up our collective mood.

Watch Lizzo perform “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.