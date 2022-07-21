Lizzo‘s highly anticipated album Special arrived last week, and she’s been celebrating in many ways, from an immersive experience in New York City called Lizzoverse to surprising fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by unexpectedly blessing them with her presence, which made most of them scream.

Fans were given headphones to listen to Lizzo’s new music, and as they were listening, the singer changed the lines to describe the fan (“Hey there in the pinstripe vest / Did that piercing hurt on your face?”). This immediately freaked fans out, until Lizzo quietly entered the room and unleashed a yell.

In a recent interview, the “Truth Hurts” performer talked about the downsides of fame. “…Once people knew who I was and it became kind of solidified, they became more comfortable with using me as some sort of punchline or joke, or immediately they want to criticize whatever I’m doing because there’s levels to me that they don’t accept,” she said. “So I’ve found that I’m always going to receive some sort of backlash or criticism whenever I put myself in a public space, just because of who I am and the way I choose to exist.”

Watch Lizzo surprising her fans above.

