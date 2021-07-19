Lorde’s Next Single, ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon,’ Is Dropping This Week

After the cover art for her new album Solar Power became a meme, Lorde quickly followed up with a song of the ame name. It features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo on backing vocals, and was apparently leaked early. Though that single — which accidentally referenced a classic rock hit — elicited mixed reviews from fans, excitement about her next chapter is still building.

Her intermitten updates to fans revealed the full album tracklist along with a release date of August 20, and interest certainly piqued in a song on the tracklist called “Stoned At The Nail Salon.” Well, inquiring minds won’t have to wait much longer to hear where she’s going with that one, as it’s now been confirmed as her second Solar Power single, and will be dropping this Wednesday, July 21. The New Zealand pop star confirmed the release via her website with another bright graphic.

Along with the release date Lorde confirmed a full-fledged tour for 2022, and even gave fans a taste of that with a live performance of “Solar Power” on a rooftop. Since the new single is such a left turn, having a second song for context will reveal a lot. Stay tuned for the next installment coming Wednesday. Oh, and how do Primal Scream, the band Lorde copied, feel about the “Solar Power” connect? Don’t worry, they’re flattered.