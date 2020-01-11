Louis Tomlinson is the last of the former One Direction crew to release a full-length solo album. But that’s all going to change soon. The singer is gearing up for the release of his debut solo record at the end of the month, and he’s departing from his former style of music. With his last few singles, “Kill My Mind,” “Two Of Us,” “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart,” and “We Made It,” Tomlinson has opted for ’90s Britpop influences over his former boy band’s radio-ready pop. But his die-hard fans have been eager for more information about his new era of music, and he has finally appeased them, unveiling his Walls tracklist in an unconventional way.

Tomlinson announced each song in his 12-track Walls record Saturday. But rather than simply posting the tracklist on social media, he found a creative way to make the announcement: He had a mural painted of the tracklist on the side of a London building. Surrounding an artist’s rendition of his face is the record’s entire painted tracklist.

Got some special filters hidden around the world on Snapchat for you. See if you can find them all… pic.twitter.com/srTvJ6RQU7 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 11, 2020

.@Louis_Tomlinson has unveiled the tracklist for his debut album #WALLS via a mural painting in London. pic.twitter.com/mRILxt3wRM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2020

After the world caught wind of the tracklist announcement, Tomlinson shared a video of the list on social media.

You lot work hard ! Here's the full track listing to #Walls https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/gl5wDaLuWr — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 11, 2020

Check out the full Walls tracklist below.

1. Kill My Mind

2. Don’t Let It Break Your Heart

3. Two Of Us

4. We Made It

5. Too Young

6. Walls

7. Habit

8. Always You

9. Fearless

10. Perfect Now

11. Defenceless

12. Only The Brave

Walls is out 1/31 via Sony. Pre-order it here.