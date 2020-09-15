Madonna has had as noteworthy career as just about anybody in music, and now that story will be told in an upcoming biopic. Furthermore, it was confirmed today (by Variety) that Madonna herself will be sitting in the director’s chair.

The film is still in its early stages: The title, cast, and production timeline have all yet to be announced. What we do know is that Universal Pictures secured the rights to the movie and Diablo Cody is co-writing the script alongside Madonna. A few weeks ago, Madonna shared a video of herself and Cody together.

Madonna says of the project, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Producer Amy Pascal also says of the movie, “This movie is an absolute labor of love for me. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

The movie won’t be Madonna’s directorial debut, but it will be the first film she’s directed in a while: She previously directed (and co-wrote) 2011’s W.E. and 2008’s Filth And Wisdom.