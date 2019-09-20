Texas-born country singer Maren Morris stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to perform two of her hit songs. The singer brought her velvety voice to the show’s outdoor stage and delivered renditions of “The Bones” and “Girl,” both from her recent sophomore record, Girl.

This is Morris’ second late night TV appearance in recent days, as she also guested on Late Night With Seth Meyers a couple weeks ago.

Morris’ performance comes ahead of this year’s Country Music Association Awards, at which Morris has been nominated for an impressive six CMA Awards. With six nominations under her belt, Morris leads the CMA nominee list for the second time in four years. Her CMA nominations include Album Of The Year, Female Vocalist Of The Year, Single Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, and Musical Event Of The Year.

The singer performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! fresh off the heels of a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall while continuing on her headlining Girl: The World Tour. Morris’s tour follows a laundry list of accolades garnered from her sophomore record. Girl broke the record for the largest-ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams in its first week. The record had the highest debut on Billboard‘s Country Streaming Songs chart by a female artist and the highest weekly streams by a female country artist ever.

Watch Morris perform “The Bones” above and “Girl” below, and revisit our review of Girl here.