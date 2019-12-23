Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” celebrated its 25th anniversary with its first No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. To commemorate the iconic single’s big day, celebrities from all walks of life lent their time to craft a star-studded lip-sync compilation. Featuring clips of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, the video is a pop culture celebration of the Queen Of Christmas.

Carey shared the video with a heartfelt caption. “WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten,” Carey wrote in a tweet. “I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!”

Opening with Tyler Perry jokingly mispronouncing Carey’s name, the video is dedicated to the iconic singer. The video then shows a multitude of clips from celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Jamie Foxx, Kris Jenner, Andy Cohen, James Corden, Normani, Diplo, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Jordin Sparks, and several more. Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe also make a cameo in the compilation video.

Watch the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” 25th anniversary celebration video above.

