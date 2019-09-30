Mariah Carey is known as the Queen of Christmas. Her hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” can be heard nearly everywhere once the weather turns cold, sparking the annual debate of “how early is too early to start playing Christmas music?” But this year is different for Mariah. The singer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album. To celebrate, Mariah is embarking on a holiday tour and offering exclusive merch including a re-issue of the award-winning record.

Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour kicks off November 11 and is presented by the Hallmark Channel. She will be performing all of her recognizable hits, as well as a number of songs from her Merry Christmas record. A portion of proceeds from the tour will be donated to the charity Toys for Tots and fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to donate at each of the tour stops.

Tickets for Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour are available starting October 4. Get them here. Check out Mariah’s holiday tour dates below. She’ll also be bringing the performances to her Vegas residency.

12/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12/09 – Washington, DC @ The Theater MGM National Harbor

12/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden