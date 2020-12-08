Miley Cyrus headlined last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and part of her time on the program was spent with a superfan named Paul Fino, who came away from the experience with some odd gifts.

Cyrus told Fino, “I hope you haven’t lived your life by doing everything that I do. It’s very controversial, some of those activities.” The two then faced off in a trivia game about Cyrus, in which neither of them performed all that well. Cyrus pulled out the win, though, but it was Fino who came away with the prize. Seemingly grabbing random items from around her home, Cyrus promised Fino a gift package that includes a used razor, a hairbrush, and a knife.

Elsewhere during the show, Cyrus sat down with Kimmel for an interview and revealed where her current mullet-inspired hairstyle came from, saying, “[My mother] said, ‘Well, I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle, and I’ve been doing this since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers,’ and all my mom can do is the mullet, so I had one option and I needed it.”

She also performed “Prisoner,” so watch clips from Cyrus’ appearance on Kimmel above and below.